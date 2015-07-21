FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IG Group full-year profit falls hurt by Swiss franc fluctuations
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

IG Group full-year profit falls hurt by Swiss franc fluctuations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Financial trading platform IG Group Holdings said its full-year reported pretax profit fell 13 percent, dented by the unprecedented surge in the Swiss franc in January when the Swiss National Bank scrapped a cap on the currency.

Pretax profit declined to 169.5 million pounds for the year ended May 31, compared with 195 million pounds a year earlier, the company said. (bit.ly/1MEIDvs)

IG Group, which is an online stockbroking and trading company aimed at retail clients, also said its Chief Executive Tim Howkins would retire in October. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.