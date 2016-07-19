FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IG says Brexit vote heralds challenges for European business
July 19, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

IG says Brexit vote heralds challenges for European business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said Britain's vote to leave the European Union presented new challenges for its business over the next few years although it was making plans to protect its European operations.

The company said its clients had stayed protected through the volatility triggered by the result of the vote on June 24 as it had "prepared meticulously for what turned out to be a night of severe and sudden movements in financial markets", its Chairman Andy Green said.

The company also prioritised long term value over short term gain and in turn raised client margin rates significantly.

"The result, however, does throw up new challenges for IG, and will divert some resources over the next couple of years, as we decide on the best course of action to secure the future of our European business," Green said in a statement.

IG, which provides online stock broking and trading services to retail investors, uses the "passporting" regime to use its UK licence to operate across the EU.

Pretax profit rose 7.6 percent to 207.9 million pounds ($274.57 million) for the year ended May 31, IG said, citing growth across all its geographies. ($1 = 0.7572 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
