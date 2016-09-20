IG reports 'increasingly subdued' markets after Brexit vote

Sept 20 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said financial markets had become "increasingly subdued" in the two months after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, presenting clients with limited trading opportunities.

The company, which provides online trading services to retail investors, said, however, that revenue rose 5.1 percent to 111.4 million pounds ($145.20 million) for the quarter ended Aug. 31.

Ahead of the EU vote, IG increased the amount of cash clients were required to hold in their accounts before making trades, a decision that helped the firm manage the "night of severe and sudden movements in financial markets" that followed Britain's vote to leave the EU.