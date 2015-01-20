UK's IG Group posts 2.8 pct rise in first-half profit

Jan 20 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, reported a 2.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit as traders speculated more during heightened market volatility towards the end of the period.

The company, which provides online stockbroking and trading services to retail investors, said it would pay out an interim dividend of 8.45 pence per share as it announced results for the six months ended Nov. 30. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)