7 months ago
IG Group H1 pretax profit up on higher activity in volatile mkts
January 24, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 7 months ago

IG Group H1 pretax profit up on higher activity in volatile mkts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, reported a 7 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on higher trading activity amid market volatility leading up to Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the U.S. presidential election.

The company, which provides online stockbroking and trading services to retail investors, said pretax profit rose to 105.2 million pounds ($131.2 million) for the six months ended Nov. 30, from 98.6 million pounds a year earlier.

IG, which was founded in 1974 as the world's first spread-betting firm, said net trading revenue rose 14 percent to 244.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8019 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

