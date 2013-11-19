IG Group says revenue slightly ahead so far in Q2

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Financial spread betting firm IG Group said on Tuesday its revenue was slightly ahead of a year ago so far in the second quarter.

The company, which allows investors to speculate on the future price of securities or baskets of securities, said in a trading update that the business had traded satisfactorily through the period, but markets had been more subdued than the first quarter.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company, which have risen almost 35 percent this year, closed at 614.5 pence on Monday, valuing the company at 2.26 billion pounds ($3.64 billion).

The company will report its first half results on Jan. 14.