IGas to continue talks with bondholders on capital restructuring

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's largest shale gas developer IGas Energy Plc said it would continue discussing options with key stakeholders on capital restructuring, pushing its shares down 4 percent on Monday.

* Company said it continued discussions with bondholder Trans European Oil & Gas, which has called for the sale of IGas' conventional assets.

* IGas has been in talks with bondholders over extending debt maturity, deferring certain interest payments and waivering some financial obligations as it struggled against depressed oil prices.

* IGas said last week based on its then cash position, it would breach daily liquidity covenants in the week beginning Monday, Oct. 31.

* The company, which had $27.5 million in cash reserves as of Oct. 25, said it expected a 10 business day grace period to pursue options such as sale of assets. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)