FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IGas finds UK shale formations on site near Manchester
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 31, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

IGas finds UK shale formations on site near Manchester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - UK shale gas explorer IGas Energy said it had encountered parts of the promising Sabden and Bowland Shale formations in its drilling programme at Barton Moss, near Manchester in northern England.

Samples taken from the drilling programme will be analysed over the coming six months before the exploration firm will decide how to proceed, the company said.

IGas also said it was in the process of acquiring around 100 square kilometres of 3D seismic data in the north west of the country to determine where else to drill for shale gas.

“These early exploration results are key to our understanding of the potential resource in the area,” said Chief Executive Andrew Austin.

Britain is counting on the development of potentially substantial shale gas resources to help it stem a rise in dependence on gas imports as production from the mature North Sea basin is declining. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.