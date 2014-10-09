FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IGas teams up with partners to bid for new UK shale gas licences
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 9, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

IGas teams up with partners to bid for new UK shale gas licences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British shale gas explorer IGas said on Thursday it had teamed up with a number of partners to submit bids for various new shale gas licences in Britain’s ongoing tender.

The company, Britain’s largest shale gas firm once its takeover of rival Dart Energy is completed, will publish estimates of how much shale gas is in place in its East Midlands acreage and first test results from its Barton Moss well after Oct. 28, when the tender closes.

IGas added it was in advanced stages of negotiations to sell its gas, details of which will be announced in its interim results on Nov. 26. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.