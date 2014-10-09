IGas teams up with partners to bid for new UK shale gas licences

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British shale gas explorer IGas said on Thursday it had teamed up with a number of partners to submit bids for various new shale gas licences in Britain’s ongoing tender.

The company, Britain’s largest shale gas firm once its takeover of rival Dart Energy is completed, will publish estimates of how much shale gas is in place in its East Midlands acreage and first test results from its Barton Moss well after Oct. 28, when the tender closes.

IGas added it was in advanced stages of negotiations to sell its gas, details of which will be announced in its interim results on Nov. 26. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)