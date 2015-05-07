Ineos completes purchase of shale gas licences from UK's IGas

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals group Ineos has completed a deal to operate a number of shale gas licences held by Britain’s IGas, expanding the Swiss firm’s presence in the British shale gas industry.

IGas said on Thursday Ineos would gradually take over running of the four licences after all necessary governmental approvals had been received.

Ineos announced plans last year to make a $1 billion investment in British shale gas exploration with an ambition to become the country’s biggest shale gas player.

Ineos already owns shale licences in Scotland. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)