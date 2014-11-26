FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IGas Energy says Andrew Austin to repurchase shares from EFH
#Financials
November 26, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IGas Energy says Andrew Austin to repurchase shares from EFH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Igas Energy Plc

* IGas Energy Plc statement re finance facility

* Wishes to make following statement in relation to Andrew Austin’s financial interests in IGas shares

* Austin both fully intends and is required to repurchase all of these shares at end of three year term, by repaying facility at a cost of £7,899,870 equivalent to 105.33p per share

* Economic risks and benefits in respect of shares remain with Austin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
