iGate 1st-qtr revenue misses estimates
April 13, 2012 / 10:40 AM / 5 years ago

iGate 1st-qtr revenue misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Software company iGate reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but revenue fell short of estimates, hurt by delays in rolling out new projects.

First-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders rose to about $17 million, or 22 cents a share, from $15.2 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 38 cents a share. Revenue jumped more than three-fold to $263.3 million.

Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 32 cents a share, on revenue of $270.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

