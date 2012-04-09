UPDATE 2-IGate accepts Patni delisting offer

* iGate to buy Patni shares at 520 rupees/shr

* Raises debt of $265 million

By Supantha Mukherjee and Harichandan Arakali

BANGALORE, April 9 (Reuters) - IGate Corp said it accepted minority shareholders’ offer of 520 rupees ($10.18) per share to delist its Indian unit Patni Computer Systems , at a price higher than what it paid to buy a controlling stake in the company.

IGate, the maker of outsourcing software, bought a controlling stake in Patni for 503 rupees per share last year.

“This will set us up very nicely for a potential future merger between the two companies and going towards the long-term vision of truly one company,” iGate Chief Executive Phaneesh Murthy told reporters in Bangalore.

Last month, Reuters reported that Patni’s minority shareholders were trying to get a better price and investors were betting that iGate will yield to shareholder pressure.

Patni’s minority shareholders were invited to submit bids via a reverse book-building process that opened on March 28 and closed two days later.

Under the process, minority shareholders get the right to propose the price at which they will be willing to sell.

IGate, which competes with the likes of Infosys Technologies , Cognizant Technologies Services Corp and Genpact Ltd, said the price is a reasonable premium to Patni shareholders.

Post the delisting, the remaining shareholders of Patni will be able to offer their shares at the discovered price during the period of one year from the date of delisting, iGate said.

HARD BARGAIN?

Fremont, California-based iGate was trying to buy the 19 percent it does not already own for a lower price. The deal last year valued Patni at $1.2 billion.

In March, iGate said it had raised a $215 million loan to buy the stake, indicating that it would only pay up to 450 rupees per share for the remaining Patni stake.

However, minority shareholders were not ready to part with their stake at that price and their sentiment was reflected on Patni’s share price that hovered around 500 rupees.

Shareholders and analysts had said that there is room for iGate to increase the loan to at least $260 million.

iGate said it has now raised a bank debt of $265 million to fund the share purchase.

The bank’s decision is based on factors including the performance of the company in the fourth quarter and certain other corporate benefits that the delisting will bring, Murthy told reporters.

In addition to the bank debt, iGate is adding cash of $7 million, taking the total amount to $272 million, he said.

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, an activist shareholder, owns an 11 percent stake in Patni.

iGate shares were down 2 percent at $16.31 on Monday on the Nasdaq.