FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IGate's quarterly results beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

IGate's quarterly results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Outsourcing company iGate Corp reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter, helped by customer additions and contract wins.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $23.3 million, or 29 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 compared with $27.1 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents per share.

Analysts had expected 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

IGate’s revenue rose 10 percent to $302.2 million. Analysts had expected $300.8 million.

The company added nine customers in the quarter. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.