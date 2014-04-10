IGate's quarterly results beat estimates

April 10 (Reuters) - Outsourcing company iGate Corp reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter, helped by customer additions and contract wins.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $23.3 million, or 29 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 compared with $27.1 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents per share.

Analysts had expected 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

IGate’s revenue rose 10 percent to $302.2 million. Analysts had expected $300.8 million.

The company added nine customers in the quarter. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)