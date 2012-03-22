FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's IGB's retail REIT to raise up to 700 mln rgt-source
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 6 years

Malaysia's IGB's retail REIT to raise up to 700 mln rgt-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s IGB Corp Bhd retail real estate investment trust (REIT) is looking to raise 600 to 700 million Malaysian ringgit ($195-$228 million) from its initial public offering in September, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The listing of IGB’s retail REIT comprises of key assets such as Mid Valley Megamall and The Gardens Mall in the Malaysian capital, said the source who could not be identified as the deal has not been made public.

The investment banking unit of Malaysia’s No.2 lender CIMB Group Bhd is the lead banker for the deal, the source added.

IGB’s officials were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 3.0740 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

