FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's IGB REIT prices IPO at 1.25 ringgit/unit - sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
September 6, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's IGB REIT prices IPO at 1.25 ringgit/unit - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s IGB Real Estate Investment Trust has priced its initial public offering to institutional investors at the top of an indicative range, sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The IGB REIT priced the IPO at 1.25 ringgit per unit, at the top of the 1.15 ringgit-1.25 ringgit range set for the tranche focused on large investors such as pension and mutual funds, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The company benefited from booming demand for the deal, Malaysia’s fourth-largest IPO this year, with the offering covered “multiple times”, sources have previously said.

Reporting Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.