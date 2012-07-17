FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IG reports revenue rise, pledges investment
July 17, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

IG reports revenue rise, pledges investment

Luke Jeffs

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - IG Group reported a 17.3 percent rise in annual revenue, prompting the British spread-betting company’s chief executive to pledge further investment in its core business.

IG, which says it is the world’s biggest spread-betting company by revenue, said on Tuesday net trading revenues for the twelve months to the end of May was 366.8 million pounds ($573 million).

“Undoubtedly this success sets us some tough comparatives for the year ahead, but we will continue to invest appropriately in the capabilities of our business, in technology, marketing and geographic and product development, to position the company for long term growth,” said chief executive Tim Howkins.

