UK Spread-better IG Group says FY revenues fall 1.4 pct
July 23, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

UK Spread-better IG Group says FY revenues fall 1.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain-based IG Group, which runs spread-betting brand IG Index, said on Tuesday full-year revenues fell 1.4 percent but were ahead of expectations, after the second half of the year produced more trading opportunities for clients.

The FTSE 250 company said revenue for the year to May 31 was 361.9 million pounds ($556.22 million), compared with 366.8 million pounds in 2012.

Analysts had expected full year revenue to be 359.6 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters data.

The company, whose rivals include unlisted firms City Index and CMC Markets, said the company would continue to invest in technology and push forward with its international expansion to drive future growth.

Trading in the first six weeks of the 2014 financial year was in line with expectations, Chief Executive Tim Howkins said in a statement.

Profit before tax for the year was 192.2 million pounds, an 3.5 percent increase from 185.7 million the year earlier.

IG proposed a dividend for the fourth quarter of 17.5 pence, up from 16.75 pence in 2012. That made a total dividend for the year of 23.25 pence, versus the previous year’s 22.5 pence.

IG shares, which have risen 30 percent this year, closed at 597 pence on Monday, valuing the company at 2.15 billion pounds.

