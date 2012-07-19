RLPC-Blackstone considers comeback bid for Iglo -bankers

* Blackstone mulls solo bid

* Bid will have to be minimum 2.8 bln euros

* Investors and bankers eager for deal

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Blackstone is considering coming back with a bid to buy Europe’s largest frozen foods group Iglo, banking sources said, despite owner Permira pulling the plug on the sales process.

Permira decided to hold on to Iglo, the company behind Birds Eye foods, after its options to either sell the company or refinance its debt and take a hefty dividend fell through.

Permira had rejected a 2.4 billion euro ($2.94 billion) joint bid from Blackstone and BC Partners after it fell short of Iglo’s 2.8 billion price tag.

Just days after rejecting the bid Permira lined up a 1.9 billion euro refinancing in which it would take out a 500-600 million dividend but had to pull the so-called dividend recapitalisation after loan investor pushback.

Blackstone is now considering making a solo offer for the company but bankers said it would have to be at the minimum 2.8 billion euro reserve price to wet Permira’s appetite. This would make it one of the largest leveraged buyouts of the year.

“Blackstone is considering going solo this time and making a bid for Iglo,” a loan investor said.

Permira and Blackstone both declined to comment.

A sale would be welcomed by leveraged finance bankers and investors which carried out months of work on the deal only to be disappointed when the process was pulled.

If Blackstone were to make an offer it would likely be backed by around 2.4 billion euros of debt provided by banks and institutional investors, split between leveraged loans and high yield bonds, and 400 million euros of equity.

“Investors and bankers want to see something happening with Iglo as they like the credit. Investors set aside cash to invest and they want to invest in good deals. They would welcome a good transaction like Iglo,” a banker said.

If a sale does not occur, Permira could seek to amend and extend Iglo’s existing 1.4 billion euros of debt, investors said.

Permira bought Iglo from Unilever in 2006 for 1.73 billion euros, backed by around 1.5 billion euros of leveraged loans. The private-equity firm later bought the remaining part of Unilever’s European frozen food business, Findus Italy, in 2010 for 805 million euros.