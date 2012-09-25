RLPC-Permira to revive Iglo refinancing-bankers

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Permira is exploring options to refinance the debt of its Birds Eye food group Iglo and take a dividend payment, an idea it dismissed earlier, after market conditions improved in September, banking sources said on Tuesday.

The private equity firm has been considering the possibility of refinancing the debt of Europe’s largest frozen foods group Iglo after being approached by banks eager to advise on the deal, bankers said.

Permira declined to comment.

Permira had lined up a dividend recapitalisation with Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank just days after rejecting a 2.5 billion euro joint bid for the company from Blackstone and BC Partners as interest fell short of its 2.8 billion euro price tag.

Permira decided not to pursue the dividend recapitalisation plan after it couldn’t reach the level of dividend payout it wanted, loan investors said.

It was seeking to raise around 1.9 billion euros in a dividend recapitalisation which would have allowed it to refinance its approximate 1.4 billion euro debt pile and take a dividend of around 500-600 million euros, banking sources said.

Conditions to conduct a refinancing now look more promising as there is a lot of liquidity in the market. The high yield bond market re-opened in September after a long lull and leveraged loan investors have money to spend, bankers said. (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; editing by Jason Neely)