RLPC-Permira pulls dividend recapitalisation for Iglo

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Permira has pulled the plug on its plans to refinance the debt of its frozen foods group Iglo which would have seen the buyout house take a hefty dividend, the private equity firm said on Tuesday.

Permira had lined up a dividend recapitalisation with Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank after rejecting a 2.5 billion euro ($3.17 billion) bid for the company, but has decided not to pursue this route after receiving pushback from some investors.

Permira has also decided to stop the sale process and hold onto the company after interest fell short of its 2.8 billion euro price tag.