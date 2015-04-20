Nomad Holdings to buy frozen foods maker Iglo for $2.79 bln

April 20 (Reuters) - Nomad Holdings Ltd said it would buy Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd, Europe’s biggest frozen foods business and the company behind the Birds Eye brand, for about 2.6 billion euros ($2.79 billion) from a company backed by private equity group Permira.

The deal is expected to be funded through a combination of Nomad’s cash on hand, equity, and the proceeds from a private placement to raise about $750 million, Nomad said on Monday. ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)