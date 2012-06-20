FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buyout groups team up for joint Iglo bid -source
June 20, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

Buyout groups team up for joint Iglo bid -source

Simon Meads

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Private equity groups Blackstone and BC Partners have teamed up to bid for Europe’s largest frozen foods maker Iglo Group, which seller Permira hopes will fetch some 2.8 billion euros ($3.55 billion), a person familiar with the situation said.

The two are the last in the frame for the Birds Eye Fish Fingers maker, after PAI Partners pulled out of the process last month, unable to meet the asking price on its own or find a partner for a joint bid, sources familiar with the situation said earlier.

