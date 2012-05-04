FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IGM Financial profit, revenue drop
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

IGM Financial profit, revenue drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - IGM Financial, one of Canada’s largest mutual fund companies, said on Friday its quarterly earnings fell along with assets under management and sales.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said net earnings were C$199.7 million ($202.40 million), or 78 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter ended March 31. That was down from C$212.1 million, or 81 Canadian cents a share, in the year-earlier period but slightly above analyst expectations for a per share profit of 77 Canadian cents.

Shares in IGM, a division of the Montreal-based Desmarais family’s Power Corp empire, fell 85 Canadian cents in early trade to C$45.15 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Revenue fell to C$673.1 million from C$711.4 million a year earlier. Assets under management also declined, slipping 7.4 percent to C$124.1 billion from C$134.1 billion.

Mutual fund sales at IGM’s Investors Group operations fell to C$1.83 billion from $2.05 billion as redemptions picked up. Sales of the Mackenzie group of funds fell to C$2.72 billion from C$3.49 billion.

