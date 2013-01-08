FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IGT says hedge fund to nominate ex-CEO, others to board
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

IGT says hedge fund to nominate ex-CEO, others to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - International Gaming Technology said on Monday its former chief executive and a hedge fund plan to nominate four people for the slot machine maker’s board of directors.

Charles Mathewson, working with Ader Investment Management LP, has submitted a statement of intent to nominate the four for the eight-person board, IGT said.

Mathewson, who had been a board member from 1985 through 2003 and stepped down as CEO in 2000, is one of the nominees.

Ader said it owns roughly 3 percent of IGT’s shares. Vanguard Group is IGT’s largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A call to Ader was not immediately returned. IGT has not scheduled the shareholder meeting in which the board members will be chosen, and said it plans to announce the date “in the very near future.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.