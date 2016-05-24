FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

IHeartMedia wins court ruling over stock transfer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILMINGTON, Del, May 24 (Reuters) - Radio station owner iHeartMedia Inc was permitted under its financing agreements to contribute shares of Clear Channel Holdings Inc to an affiliate, a Texas court has ruled, according to a statement from iHeartMedia.

The San Antonio, Texas-based company filed the lawsuit asking a Texas state court to declare the that transfer of stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc was not a default or violation of credit agreements. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
