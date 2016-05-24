IHeartMedia wins court ruling over stock transfer

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - IHeartMedia Inc said it won a lawsuit it had filed against a group of senior creditors that said the U.S. radio station owner’s move of shares was a default, and its stock price jumped 36 percent.

The win in Texas court on Tuesday helps the San Antonio-based company avoid bankruptcy and move forward on plans to restructure its $21 billion in debt after being locked in battle with the creditors, a group made up mostly of hedge funds.

One of the restructuring options the company has been considering is buying back some of its debt. IHeart has been working with two restructuring shops.

The company moved shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc to another subsidiary last year. It said it has considered using those shares to buy back its debt.

But the senior creditors sent the company a notice of default about the move, saying it was not permitted under credit agreements.

Those holders could have called due all of their $6 billion in debt, which could have forced iHeart into bankruptcy, the company said in court documents.

Shares of iHeart were up 36.4 percent at $1.05 in afternoon trading on the pink sheets.