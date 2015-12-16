MOVES-IHeartMedia business development chief exits -sources

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Steve Cutler, an executive who headed business development and corporate strategy at iHeartMedia Inc, the largest U.S. radio station group, has left the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cutler left in the fall, the people said, asking not to be named because the departure had not been announced. Cutler had been at iHeartMedia since 2011 and reported directly to Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman.

Cutler is still working on some projects for the company and remains a partner at Pittman’s New York-based private investment firm Pilot Group, according to one of the people.

A spokeswoman for iHeartMedia declined to comment. Cutler could not immediately be reached for comment.

IHeartMedia has been struggling to trim its $20.6 billion in debt. In recent weeks, it has been selling billboard assets from its subsidiary Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc that could be worth at least $800 million, Reuters previously reported. IHeartMedia, previously known as Clear Channel Communications, was taken private in 2008 by buyout firms Bain Capital LLC and Thomas H. Lee Partners for $19 billion.