3 months ago
UPDATE 2-IHeartMedia raises "going concern" doubts
May 4, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 2-IHeartMedia raises "going concern" doubts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Breakingviews link)

May 4 (Reuters) - IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there was substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

IHeartMedia, which said it has more than a quarter of a billion monthly radio listeners in the United States, is struggling to find a solution that would significantly slash its debt pile outside of bankruptcy court.

As of March 31, the company had debt of $20.37 billion and total assets of $12.27 billion. It had $365 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of March 31.

IHeartMedia indicated in a regulatory filing on April 20 that it would issue a going concern warning.

IHeart, formerly known as Clear Channel Communications Inc, was taken over by private equity firms BainCapital LLC and Thomas H. Lee Partners through a leveraged buyout in 2008 for $26.7 billion, piling up the company with huge debts.

The company hosts syndicated radio shows of celebrities such as Steve Harvey, Ryan Seacrest and Rush Limbaugh.

Separately, the company reported a first-quarter net loss of $388.2 million, compared with $88.5 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

