August 6, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

RPT-IHG to return $350m as first half profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group , the world’s biggest hotelier, said it would return $350 million to shareholders via a special dividend as it posted a 20 percent rise in first-half profit.

IHG, which operates 4,600 hotels worldwide and is home to the Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental brands, on Tuesday said operating profit for the six months to June 30 rose 20 percent to $338 million, ahead of an average forecast of $323 million in a company-compiled consensus.

The group said the special dividend would be paid in October with the interim dividend, which rose 10 percent 23.0 cent.

