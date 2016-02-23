Hotelier IHG posts higher full-year profit, to return $1.5 bln

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world’s largest hoteliers, reported a 4 percent rise in yearly profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand across all its regions.

The company said it would return $1.5 billion to shareholders via a special dividend, following the sales of Le Grand InterContinental in Paris for 330 million euros and InterContinental Hong Kong for $938 million.

IHG, which runs over 5,000 hotels under brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, reported operating profit of $680 million. Analysts were expecting $672 million according to a company-compiled consensus. (Peporting by Esha Vaish; Editing by Nick Macfie)