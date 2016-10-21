FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IHG's Q3 room revenue growth slows
October 21, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

IHG's Q3 room revenue growth slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc posted a slower rate of room revenue growth as performance in its hotels in oil-producing American states deteriorated, while demand across France, Turkey and Belgium was hit by security fears.

* IHG, which runs over 5,000 hotels under brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, reported global growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, of 1.3 percent for the three months ended Sept. 30.

* This compares with a 2.5 percent growth in the second quarter and a 4.8 percent rise a year earlier.

* RevPAR from oil-producing Americas, part of IHG's largest geography, fell 7.3 percent, compared with a 6.3 percent drop in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

