Oct 21 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc posted a slower rate of room revenue growth as performance in its hotels in oil-producing American states deteriorated, while demand across France, Turkey and Belgium was hit by security fears.

* IHG, which runs over 5,000 hotels under brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, reported global growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, of 1.3 percent for the three months ended Sept. 30.

* This compares with a 2.5 percent growth in the second quarter and a 4.8 percent rise a year earlier.

* RevPAR from oil-producing Americas, part of IHG's largest geography, fell 7.3 percent, compared with a 6.3 percent drop in the previous quarter.

* IHG's chief financial officer told reporters this year that the company had about 14 percent of its rooms in oil-producing American states, higher than an industry average of about 10 percent.

* Analysts have also indicated that competition from online apartment-sharing startup, Airbnb, and independent hotels has had an impact on IHG's U.S. business.

* Facing growing competition from online startups, hoteliers are consolidating. AccorHotels, Europe's top hotels group, bought the owner of luxury hotels including London's Savoy, while Marriott International acquired Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

* Hoteliers have also been struggling due to lower demand in the face of heightened geopolitical tensions, attacks in Europe and a slowdown in China, deterring people from travelling.

* Ongoing challenging trading conditions in France, Turkey and Belgium resulted in significant RevPAR declines in those countries, IHG said on Friday, adding that RevPAR from Europe was unchanged in the quarter.

* AccorHotels cut the upper end of its 2016 profit target range on Tuesday after French and Belgian operations were hit by security fears in the third quarter. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Amrutha Gayathri)