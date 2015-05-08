FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hotelier IHG makes strong start to the year
May 8, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Hotelier IHG makes strong start to the year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world’s largest hoteliers, posted a 5.9 percent rise in first quarter global room revenue, delivering growth across all of its regions.

IHG, which runs over 4,900 hotels under brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, said the rise in global revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, was led by a 6.6 percent rise in its core U.S. market where it has benefited from record demand and weak supply.

North America as whole grew 6.2 percent, while solid growth in the UK and Germany helped RevPAR rise 5.8 percent in Europe.

Its Asia, Middle East and Africa region posted a 6.2 percent rise, while RevPAR grew 2.4 percent in Greater China, five percentage points ahead of the market which has seen business suffer from government austerity measures.

IHG’s rivals Marriott, Starwood and Hilton all delivered similar RevPAR growth in North America in the first quarter.

The company said it had achieved its highest first quarter for hotels signings in seven years. New room openings were also the highest for five years, up 4.9 percent year-on-year.

The group, which in February posted a 10 percent rise in 2014 profit, has in recent weeks been mentioned in media reports as both a possible bid target from a U.S. rival and as a potential suitor for Sheraton operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, which is exploring “strategic alternatives”. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)

