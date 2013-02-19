FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
InterContinental posts 11 percent profit rise
#Earnings Season
February 19, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

InterContinental posts 11 percent profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group , the world’s biggest hotelier, posted an 11 percent rise in 2012 profit, underpinned by a strong U.S. business and expansion in developing markets.

The hotelier, home to Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental brands, said on Tuesday 2012 operating profit was $614 million, ahead of a $605 million company supplied consensus estimate.

Annual revenue rose 5 percent to $1.84 billion, while the dividend rose 16 percent to 64 US cents.

The British group, which operates more than 670,000 rooms in over 4,500 hotels worldwide, said it was positioned for a further good performance in 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
