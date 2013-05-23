Malaysia IHH's Q1 net profit up 3.67 pct

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, the world’s second-largest listed private healthcare provider by market value, posted a 3.67 percent rise in first-quarter profit, driven by core earnings growth and lower finance costs.

IHH earned 127.27 million ringgit ($42.12 million) in the three months that ended in March, compared with 122.77 million ringgit a year earlier. Its profit was below the 137.3 million ringgit forecast by one analyst according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We have new contracts and various expansion and construction projects in the pipeline and we expect these to contribute significantly to group revenue going forward,” Managing Director Lim Cheok Peng said in a statement on Thursday.

IHH has in the past few years acquired hospitals in Turkey, India and Singapore to complement its local business. The company said in March it would build a 2 billion ringgit hospital in Hong Kong with NWS Holdings Ltd.

Shares in IHH are up about 16.9 percent so far this year, outperforming an increase of around 14 percent for smaller rival KPJ Healthcare Bhd. ($1 = 3.0215 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Daniel Magnowski)