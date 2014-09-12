FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IHH Healthcare to buy India's Fortis Healthcare's Singapore unit for $108.5 mln
September 12, 2014 / 11:09 AM / 3 years ago

IHH Healthcare to buy India's Fortis Healthcare's Singapore unit for $108.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia’s largest hospital operator by stock market value, said on Friday it is buying India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd’s Singaporean diagnostic and molecular imaging unit Radlink-Asia Ptd Ltd for 346.53 million ringgit ($108.5 million).

“The proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings or net assets of IHH for the current financial year ending Dec 31. 2014,” the company said in a stock exchange filing. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Holmes)

