IHH Healthcare scraps plan to buy India's Fortis Healthcare's Singapore unit
March 14, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

IHH Healthcare scraps plan to buy India's Fortis Healthcare's Singapore unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia’s largest hospital operator by stock market value, has scrapped its proposal to buy Singapore’s Radlink-Asia Pte Ltd for 346.53 million ringgit ($93.31 million).

The company said the deal fell through due to non-satisfaction of certain conditions in the sales and purchase agreement, according to a stock exchange filing to the local bourse late on Friday.

Radlink-Asia, a unit of India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd , provides healthcare services including outpatient diagnostic and molecular imaging services in Singapore.

For the filing, please click: bit.ly/1GCd3ez

Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
