UPDATE 1-Kuwait in talks with Malaysia IHH on IPO investment-sources

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state-backed Integrated Healthcare Holdings (IHH), which operates hospitals in Asia, is trying to rope in Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund as a cornerstone investor in its $2 billion dual listing in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, sources said.

The Middle Eastern investor will be part of more than 10 cornerstones that IHH hopes to finalise by next week who will take up over 40 percent of the $2 billion offering, sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

This is the second major IPO in Malaysia this year after palm oil giant Felda Global’s $3.4 billion deal, which is set to become Asia’s largest initial public offering so far in 2012.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which sources had told Reuters was also tapped by investment banks for the deal, is no longer in talks with IHH, a source with knowledge of the discussions said.

Kuwait Investment Authority, which manages $280 billion in assets, invests in big-ticket IPOs, according to a banker with knowledge of its strategy. The fund could not be immediately reached for comment.

Malaysia’s IPO market has defied a trend in other financial markets such as Singapore, where motor racing firm Formula One decided to posptone its near $3 billion due to volatile markets.

The Malaysian equity market is dominated by local investors and a large domestic pension fund system that partially insulates IPOs from global volatility.

IHH, which is 62.1 percent owned by state investor Khazanah, is trying to unlock value through the listing after acquisitions of hospital operators in Singapore and Turkey.

Japan’s Mitsui & Co owns a 26.6 percent stake in IHH, Dubai-based Abraaj Capital holds 7.1 percent and Turkish hospital group Acibadem chief Mehmet Ali Aydinlar 4.2 percent.

Eastspring Investments, the asset management arm owned by Prudential PLC, and Malaysian pension funds have already committed to invest in the offering, they said.

“It’s a good balance between local and international parties,” one of the sources told Reuters.

The sources declined to be identified because the talks are not public.

The lead managers on the deal are Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and CIMB. Credit Suisse, DBS , Goldman Sachs and Maybank are joint bookrunners. Nomura, OCBC and UBS are co-lead managers.

IHH and the banks involved in the deal declined to comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Yantoultra Ngui and Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Dinesh Nair in Dubai; Editing by Ryan Woo)