Dubai's Abraaj selling stake in Malaysia IPO-terms
June 15, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai's Abraaj selling stake in Malaysia IPO-terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Capital will sell 434.7 million shares in Malaysian firm IHH Healthcare’s planned $2 billion IPO in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, accounting for 20 percent of the total stock on offer, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Friday.

The company will start taking orders for the initial public offering on July 4, with pricing slated for July 12, the terms said. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto; Editing by John Mair)

