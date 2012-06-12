FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia IHH Healthcare locks in cornerstones for IPO-sources
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 12, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia IHH Healthcare locks in cornerstones for IPO-sources

Yantoultra Ngui

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc , Capital Group and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group have emerged as cornerstone investors for the $2 billion listing of Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the flotation.

The other cornerstone investors are Singapore sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment Corporation , Fullerton Fund Management, AIA Group and Hwang Investment Management, the sources added.

The dual listing of IHH, slated to debut on Malaysian and Singapore bourses by the end of July, comes at a time when a string of initial public offerings have been delayed or scrapped because of investor worries about Europe’s debt crisis and China’s slowing economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.