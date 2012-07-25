FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IHH Healthcare opens 9.6 pct higher in Singapore debut
July 25, 2012

IHH Healthcare opens 9.6 pct higher in Singapore debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Asia’s largest hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd opened 9.6 percent higher than its initial public offering price in its Singapore trading debut.

At 0101 GMT, IHH Healthcare shares were traded at S$1.22, compared to its Singapore IPO price of S$1.113.

IHH, which has a dual listing in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, raised $2.1 billion, making it the world’s third largest IPO this year after Facebook and Malaysia’s plantation firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Alex Richardson)

