Kuwait to invest around $150 mln in IHH IPO-sources
June 14, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

Kuwait to invest around $150 mln in IHH IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund Kuwait Investment Authority will invest about $150 million in Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare’s planned $2 billion initial public offering in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Malaysia’s pension fund EPF will separately invest about $200 million in the deal, sources said.

This is Kuwait fund’s biggest investment in an Asian IPO after it poured $800 million in Agriculture Bank of China’s $21 billion IPO in 2010.

“These two are the biggest cornerstone investors in IHH,” one of the sources told Reuters.

IHH Healthcare, which is partly owned by state investor Khazanah Nasional Berhad, is the country’s second-biggest IPO this year after Felda Global Ventures Holdings priced its $3.1 billion IPO late on Wednesday near the top of an indicative range. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and; Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kim Coghill)

