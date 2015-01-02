FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ihlas Gazetecilik to buy 24 pct of Ihlas Haber Ajansi shares
January 2, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ihlas Gazetecilik to buy 24 pct of Ihlas Haber Ajansi shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2(Reuters) - Ihlas Gazetecilik :

* Said on Wednesday to buy 24 pct stake in Ihlas Haber Ajansi from its parent company Ihlas Holding

* Said buys 3.36 million shares at 6.91 lira per share totaling 23.2 million lira ($9.93 million)

* Amount of purchase will be deducted from receivables of Ihlas Holding

* After the purchase Ihlas Yayin Holding stake raised to 88.57 pct in its unit Ihlas Haber Ajansi from 75 pct

Source text for Eikon: Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 2.3370 liras Gdynia Newsroom

