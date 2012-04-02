Foreign investment in US energy will increase supplies-IHS

* Foreign investors in US gas eye LNG export

* US dry gas drillers have capital constraints

* US LNG export terminal permitting slow going

By Jeanine Prezioso

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Foreign investment into new U.S. energy resources such as shale gas will accelerate from last year’s record $75 billion, speeding a domestic boom in oil and gas production, IHS Herold, a unit of global consultancy IHS said on Monday.

Cash-rich energy firms with interests in the Asia-Pacific region are looking to buy U.S. explorers in need of capital in hopes of exploiting a growing arbitrage between global liquefied natural gas markets and U.S. prices, the latter of which have tumbled to a 10-year low, according to IHS Herold’s 2012 Global Upstream M&A Review.

“The fact that these more well financed companies will be acquirers of assets and have the capital to develop them will increase supplies in the marketplace more than there otherwise would have been. It will accelerate development of these resources in the ground,” Christopher Sheehan, director of energy M&A research at IHS Herold, told Reuters.

Expect to see Chinese and Korean national oil companies, Korean private equity firms and Japanese industrial conglomerates as likely future investors in North American energy, Sheehan says.

He adds it’s hard to estimate how much of an impact foreign investment will have on U.S. gas production, particularly because the amount of reserves that are part of these deals are yet to be solidified.

Technologies that have allowed U.S. energy companies to release oil and gas trapped between tight layers of horizontal rock beneath the ground have completely transformed the U.S. energy landscape in the last three years, sending U.S. gas prices to 10-year lows and creating a new oil boom in the west.

But the supply bonanza has not been without its glitches.

Squeezed by high financing costs in a post-financial crisis world, and sinking natural gas prices, capital-constrained U.S. gas drillers have looked to foreign investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corp has inked joint ventures with CNOOC Ltd (China National Offshore Oil Corporation) and has sold natural gas assets to Australian mining giant BHP Billiton.

DEAL FLOW REFLECTS US LNG EXPORT WISH

While the report reveals that foreign firms paid a premium for oil assets compared to their gas counterparts, as oil prices remain high, the interest in natural gas lies in liquefying and exporting it from the U.S. to overseas markets.

LNG cargoes out of the United States and into Japan have fetched as much as $17.27 per million British thermal units in February, according to Japan’s Ministry of Finance.

Compare that with front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which have been setting 10-year lows, that briefly fell to $2.069 on Monday.

Looking further out to when LNG export terminals may be closer to being built, prices for natural gas futures for full calendar year 2018 are still comparatively low relative to global gas prices, at $5.01 per mmBtu.

Permitting natural gas export terminals is slow going.

The U.S. Department of Energy has approved one application for an export terminal but has left at least seven other companies waiting as it delays the release of a study on LNG exports until late summer.

But foreign firms, with long-term market views, like investing in U.S. oil and gas plays because they offer “low exploration risk in a country with relatively high political and fiscal stability, versus other global regions such as the Middle East, Africa and Latin America,” the report says.