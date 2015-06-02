IHS CEO resigns, replaced by chairman

June 2 (Reuters) - Business research firm IHS Inc said Chief Executive Scott Key resigned due to personal reasons, effective immediately.

The company, which owns technology market research firm iSuppli, named Chairman Jerre Stead as CEO.

“We have mutually agreed with Scott that it would be in the best interest of IHS to end our relationship,” Stead said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This careful and deliberated decision was not precipitated by any business issues, but was personal in nature.” (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)