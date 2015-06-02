UPDATE 1-Business research firm IHS' CEO resigns; replaced by chairman

(Adds details, background)

June 2 (Reuters) - Business research firm IHS Inc said Chief Executive Scott Key resigned due to personal reasons, effective immediately.

The company, which owns technology market research firm iSuppli, named Chairman Jerre Stead as CEO.

Stead became executive chairman in December 2000 after retiring from Ingram Micro Inc, where he served as chairman and CEO. He assumed the additional role of CEO at IHS in 2006.

Stead became executive chairman again upon Key’s appointment as CEO in 2013.

“We have mutually agreed with Scott that it would be in the best interest of IHS to end our relationship,” Stead said in a statement on Tuesday.

Key also resigned from the company’s board.

The company, which publishes Jane’s Defence Weekly, said it will begin the process of considering CEO candidates in due course.

IHS also reaffirmed its revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share forecasts for the year ending November 30.

The company slashed its full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecast in March due to a strong dollar and spending cuts by oil producers amid a slump in crude prices.