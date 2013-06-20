REFILE-Jane's publisher IHS misses second-quarter revenue estimates

June 20 (Reuters) - IHS Inc, publisher of Jane’s Defence Weekly, reported second-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates due to slowing growth in its non-subscription business.

Non-subscription business, which includes consulting, software licensing and events and accounted for 24 percent of IHS’s revenue last year, grew 4 percent during the second quarter.

Overall revenue rose 8 percent to $418.1 million.

Net income fell to $42.9 million, or 65 cents per share, in the second quarter from $44.0 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company provides analysis and information on areas including energy, product design and environment.

Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.04 per share.