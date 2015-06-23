IHS raises full-year forecast on strong subscription growth

June 23 (Reuters) - Business research firm IHS Inc said it expects strong growth in its subscription business and raised its revenue and profit forecasts for the full year, helped by the purchase of mobile network analytics company RootMetrics in April.

IHS, the publisher of Jane’s Defence Weekly, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.

IHS’ Chief Executive Jerre Stead told Reuters that he would continue to focus on “larger” acquisitions, expanding margins and increasing cash flow to drive growth.

The company’s board approved a new share buyback program of $500 million, said IHS.

IHS, which owns technology market research firm iSuppli, raised its adjusted profit forecast to $5.80-$6.00 per share from $5.77-$5.97 for the year ending Nov. 30.

The company, which named Chairman Jerre Stead as Chief Executive this month after Scott Key resigned, raised its revenue forecast to $2.30 billion-$2.34 billion from $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $5.85 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We continue to see strength in our industrials product offerings growth, offset by lower resources revenue as a result of market pressure in our energy product offerings,” Chief Financial Officer Todd Hyatt said in a statement.

The company has been looking to its industrials business, the second-biggest revenue contributor, to offset weakness in the energy business.

About 40 percent of the company’s revenue comes from selling well, production and field information to oil and gas companies. IHS had earlier reduced its full-year forecasts, citing capex cuts by oil producers amid a slump in prices and a strong dollar.

Revenue in the resources business slipped about 4 percent to $234.7 million in the second quarter ended May 31. Total revenue, however, increased 4.1 percent to $591.4 million, helped by growth in its subscription business.

Stead said growth in the company’s subscription business was indicative of new customers wins.

Net income fell to $50.95 million, or 74 cents per share, from $55.5 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

“Higher increase in interest year-over-year, and some of the one-time restructuring we did to improve margin were in this quarter,” Stead said.

Excluding items, IHS earned $1.50 per share.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.45 per share on revenue of $575.4 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company’s shares have gained 13 percent this year through Monday. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)