African telecom towers firm IHS plans IPO between 2016 and 2019
December 3, 2015 / 12:54 PM / 2 years ago

African telecom towers firm IHS plans IPO between 2016 and 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Pan-African mobile telecoms infrastructure group IHS is planning an initial public offering in 2016-2019, its chief executive and founder said on Thursday.

“The schedule and the decision will be taken at an opportune moment... It will be biggest the IPO ever in Africa,” Issam Darwish said during an investor day at French private equity firm Wendel, which owns a 26 percent stake in the company.

IHS builds and leases mobile telecoms towers across five countries in Africa. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
